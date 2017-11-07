The Bengals released Orndoff from their practice squad Tuesday.

The team determined that safety Derron Smith, who was cut from the 53-man roster prior to the Week 9 loss to the Jaguars, was a better candidate for the practice squad than Orndoff. The undrafted rookie tight end out of Pittsburgh will look to find a spot on another team's practice squad.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories