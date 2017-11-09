Scott Orndoff: Re-signs with Cincy's practice squad
Orndoff re-signed with the Bengals' practice squad Thursday.
Orndoff was released from the team's practice squad Tuesday to make room for safety Derron Smith, but after Smith elected to terminate his own contract Thursday, the Bengals will bring Orndoff back.
