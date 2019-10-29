Play

Orndoff has agreed to join the Eagles' practice squad, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Orndoff spent training camp with the Buccaneers, but was unable to make it through final cuts. He will now look to make an impression with the Eagles. The jouneyman has yet to suit up for an NFL game in his career.

