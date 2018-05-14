Scott Orndoff: Waived by Bengals
Orndoff was waived by Cincinnati on Monday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Orndoff ended 2017 on the Bengals' practice squad and he was looking to make the active roster for the team in 2018. If he goes unclaimed he'll be a free agent able to sign with any team, where he'll look to secure a depth role.
More News
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...