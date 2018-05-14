Orndoff was waived by Cincinnati on Monday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Orndoff ended 2017 on the Bengals' practice squad and he was looking to make the active roster for the team in 2018. If he goes unclaimed he'll be a free agent able to sign with any team, where he'll look to secure a depth role.

