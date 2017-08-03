Orndoff (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Steelers on Wednesday.

Head coach Mike Tomlin described Orndoff's injury as a "soft-tissue" injury, according to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, so he shouldn't be out long. Though if he clears waivers, he'll revert to the Steelers' IR.

