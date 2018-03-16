Simonson (back) didn't receive a qualifying offer or minimum tender from the Panthers and has become an unrestricted free agent, per the league's official transaction log.

Simonson spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve due to an undisclosed back injury he suffered during the preseason. It isn't clear where he stands in his recovery, but it there hasn't been any reported concern of him not being available to workout this offseason, let alone be at risk of not being ready for Week 1.