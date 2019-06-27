Tolzien retired from professional football and will serve as an analyst for the Wisconsin Badgers for the 2019 season, Jason Galloway of the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

Tolzien was drafted by the Birmingham Iron of the AAF in November but opted to retire before the start of training camp. The 32-year-old last played with the Colts in 2017 and will finish his career with 1,065 passing yards, two touchdowns and nine interceptions in 10 games.