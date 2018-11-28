Scott Tolzien: Taken in AAF draft
Tolzien's name was among the quarterbacks called off during Tuesday's Alliance of American Football draft, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.
Tolzien last played in the NFL during the 2017 season as a backup for the Colts, but the veteran will take a shot at spring ball with hopes of winning the starting job and getting a chance to impress NFL scouts in the spring. Tolzien hasn't seen much success in the NFL when under center, posting a 2:9 TD:INT ratio in the 10 regular-season games he's appeared in.
