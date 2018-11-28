Tolzien's name was among the quarterbacks called off during Tuesday's Alliance of American Football draft, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.

Tolzien last played in the NFL during the 2017 season as a backup for the Colts, but the veteran will take a shot at spring ball with hopes of winning the starting job and getting a chance to impress NFL scouts in the spring. Tolzien hasn't seen much success in the NFL when under center, posting a 2:9 TD:INT ratio in the 10 regular-season games he's appeared in.