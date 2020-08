Dill was waived by the Falcons on Friday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The undrafted rookie has now been cut twice by Atlanta in the matter of three weeks, making his odds of landing on the active roster seemingly remote. In response to Friday's move the Falcons held tryouts with offensive linemen Ka'John Armstrong and Willie Beavers, the latter of which was a 2016 fourth-round draft choice of the Vikings.