Scottie Phillips: Heading to Houston
Phillips is expected to sign with the Texans as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Phillips had a solid 2018 season with 928 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns at Mississippi, but he was less effective last season with 542 rushing yards and five scores. David Johnson and Duke Johnson are locked in atop Houston's depth chart, but Phillips could carve out a spot on the roster behind them with a strong training camp.
