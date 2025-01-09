The Steelers waived Miller on Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Miller signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in March of 2024 after playing for the Falcons in 2023. He finished the regular season with five catches (on nine targets) for 69 yards across 13 games. The Steelers could sign Miller to the practice squad over the next two days and elevate him to the active roster for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Ravens.
