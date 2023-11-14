Pittsburgh cut Washington from its practice squad Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Just three weeks after joining Pittsburgh's practice squad, Washington is now parting ways with the team. He's set to become a free agent and is still waiting to make his 2023 debut.
