Washington shifted back to New England's practice squad Monday.
Washington was elevated to the active roster and wound up seeing 20 offensive snaps with both Hunter Henry (knee) and Jonnu Smith (concussion) forced out of Sunday's loss. With the aforementioned duo both questionable for Week 17, it's entirely possible Washington will get elevated from the practice squad once more.
