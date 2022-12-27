The Patriots placed Washington (undisclosed) on their practice-squad injured Tuesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Washington was elevated from New England's practice squad for Week 16's loss to the Bengals and ended up seeing the first NFL action of his career, logging 22 offensive snaps as a result of both Hunter Henry (knee) and Jonnu Smith (concussion) exiting the game due to injury. Week 17 could have presented Washington a prime opportunity with the aforementioned tight ends questionable to play against Miami, but he'll instead miss the remainder of the regular season. At the moment, Matt Sokol -- who is on New England's practice squad -- is the team's lone healthy tight end.
