site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: scotty-washington-let-go-by-cincy | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Scotty Washington: Let go by Cincy
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 22, 2022
at
5:51 pm ET
•
1 min read
Washington was waived by the Bengals on Monday.
Washington re-signed with Cincinnati in February after spending the first two seasons of his professional career on the team's practice squad. The 25-year-old will now look to make his
NFL debut elsewhere during the 2022 campaign.
More News
02/15/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/06/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/01/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
12/28/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
01/04/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 9 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read