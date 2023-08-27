The Patriots waived Washington on Sunday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Washington was signed to a reserve/future contract by the Patriots in January. He hauled in one pass for 11 yards in two preseason games and could rejoin the Patriots on their practice squad once he clears waivers.
More News
-
Patriots' Scotty Washington: Sticking with Pats•
-
Scotty Washington: Hits practice-squad injured list•
-
Scotty Washington: Goes back to practice squad•
-
Patriots' Scotty Washington: To be elevated from practice squad•
-
Scotty Washington: Joins New England's practice squad•
-
Scotty Washington: Let go by Cincy•