The Ravens signed Washington to the practice squad Tuesday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Washington is back with the Ravens as a member of the practice squad after failing to make the initial 53-man roster at the end of training camp. The 28-year-old tight end signed with the Bengals in April of 2020 as an undrafted rookie out of Wake Forest, and his lone regular-season appearance came in 2022 as a member of the Patriots.