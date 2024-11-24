Washington (hand) worked out for the Ravens on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Washington spent the summer with Baltimore but suffered a broken hand in the preseason and was later let go with an injury settlement in August. Evidently now healthy, Washington is seeking his next NFL opportunity.
