Seahawks' Aaron Fuller: Officially lands with Seattle

Fuller has signed a contract with the Seahawks, Jason Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Fuller joins a Seahawks wideout group that features two locked-in options atop the chart in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. The University of Washington product will aim to fill out the bottom of the depth chart and will likely need to contribute on special teams to do that.

