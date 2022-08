Fuller caught one of two targets for nine yards in Saturday's 32-25 preseason loss to the Steelers. He also took one punt return for a one-yard loss.

Fuller handled 17 offensive snaps in the loss, which ranked fourth among Seahawks wideouts behind Dareke Young (43), Bo Melton (30) and Cade Johnson (19). The 24-year-old will need to have a strong ending to the preseason to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.