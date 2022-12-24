Coach Pete Carroll said Lucas exited Saturday's 24-10 defeat in Kansas City after aggravating an elbow injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

While his departure in the second half Saturday was attributed to a thigh injury, Lucas instead appears to be dealing with an elbow issue. He did make an appearance on the Seahawks' first practice report of Week 16 as a full participant and with "elbow" attached to him Tuesday, but he wasn't listed Wednesday or Thursday. It remains to be seen if the rookie third-round pick is in danger of sitting out Sunday, Jan. 1 versus the Jets.