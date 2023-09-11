Head coach Pete Carroll noted Monday that tests on Lucas' knee haven't shown any damage and is dealing with soreness to his patella tendon, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Lucas left Sunday's game against the Rams when his knee flared up. He'll work this week on managing his injury in hopes of suiting up against the Lions on Sunday.
