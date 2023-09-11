Lucas has been diagnosed with a sore knee after exiting Sunday's game against the Rams, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Lucas also dealt with a knee issue during training camp, and the injury flared up during Sunday's regular-season opener. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for next Sunday's matchup in Detroit.
