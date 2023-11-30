Lucas (knee) has officially been activated to the Seahawks' active roster ahead of Thursday night's game against the Cowboys, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Lucas has been on injured reserve since suffering a knee injury during Seattle's Week 1 loss to the Rams, and after a full week of practice, he's expected to start at right tackle Thursday night. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Lucas "practiced really well," and the team is "counting on him to be able to help and contribute," in Week 13's contest. With Lucas likely back at right tackle, expect Jason Peters to now serve as a backup offensive lineman for Seattle.