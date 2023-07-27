Lucas (shoulder) was consistently working with Seattle's first-team offensive line Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Lucas had shoulder surgery in the offseason but has since had time to move past the issue. The second-year tackle was working exclusively with the first-team offensive line at right tackle. The Washington State product started all 16 games he appeared in last season, and now that he's healthy, he'll rejoin Seattle's other second-year tackle, Charles Cross, on the starting line.