Lucas (knee) is expected to have a procedure done in the coming days, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Seattle's starting right tackle was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday that a knee surgery is in Lucas' near future. The 24-year-old will likely be replaced by Jake Curhan until he returns from his procedure.
