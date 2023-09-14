The Seahawks placed Lucas (kneecap) on injured reserve Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Lucas will now be out for at least four weeks after leaving Sunday's loss with an injured kneecap. Jake Curhan will likely start while Lucas is out, though the team also signed Jason Peters to the practice squad earlier this week, and he could be an option to fill in as well.
