The Seahawks placed Lucas (abdomen) on injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Lucas was already ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rams due to an abdominal injury. Stone Forsythe and Michael Jerrell are the two likely candidates to take Lucas' starting spot at right tackle.
