Lucas (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Lucas logged three consecutive DNPs during Seattle's week of practice after exiting the team's Week 17 loss to the Steelers with a knee injury, so it's no surprise that he won't play Sunday. If Jason Peters (questionable, foot) is able to suit up in Week 18, he'll likely assume the Seahawks' starting right tackle duties. Otherwise, Stone Forsythe is expected to be the next man up.