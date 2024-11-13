Lucas (knee) was activated from the PUP list Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Lucas' 21-day window to practice with the team was coming to a close, so if Seattle didn't move him to the active roster, he'd be lost for the remainder of the season. However, the 26-year-old has been practicing on a limited basis for the last couple of weeks and according to head coach Mike McDonald, Lucas has looked "really good" and it's a "realistic expectation at this point," for him to play Sunday against the 49ers, as reported by Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.
More News
-
Seahawks' Abraham Lucas: Unavailable for Week 9•
-
Seahawks' Abraham Lucas: Staying on PUP list•
-
Seahawks' Abraham Lucas: Won't return in Week 7•
-
Seahawks' Abraham Lucas: Opening season on PUP list•
-
Seahawks' Abraham Lucas: Starts camp on PUP list•
-
Seahawks' Abraham Lucas: Possibility for training camp•