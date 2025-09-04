Lucas and the Seahawks agreed Thursday on a three-year, $46 million contract extension, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

A 2022 third-round draft pick, Lucas had been scheduled for free agency this spring, but the extension will keep him on the Seahawks' books through 2028. Lucas emerged as the Seahawks' top right tackle coming out of his first training camp and started in 16 games as a rookie, but he was limited to just 13 appearances between 2023 and 2024, primarily due to a pair of knee surgeries. He missed the Seahawks' Week 18 win over the Rams last season due to an abdominal injury, but he enjoyed a normal offseason and looks to be back to full health entering the 2025 campaign.