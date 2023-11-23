Lucas (knee) is officially questionable for Thursday's Week 12 game against Detroit, but head coach Pete Carroll indicated Wednesday that the offensive tackle won't play, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Lucas continues to recover from a knee issue that landed him on injured reserved in mid-September. The second-year lineman was designated to return from IR last week, but he appears to need more time before he's ready for game action. Lucas' next chance to suit up will come Thursday, Nov. 30 in Dallas.