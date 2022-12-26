Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he was wrong about Lucas' injury after Saturday's loss to the Chiefs, saying that it wasn't his elbow, but instead a patellar tendon issue, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lucas departed this past weekend's game against Kansas City with what was originally called an elbow issue but later revealed as a patellar tendon injury. While the severity of the 322-pounder's issue have yet to be revealed, Stone Forsythe would likely operate as Seattle's starting right tackle should Lucas miss any additional time.