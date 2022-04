The Seahawks selected Lucas in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 72nd overall.

Lucas looks like a nice pick for the Seahawks. The Washington State product played at right tackle in college and will likely stay there for the Seahawks with first-round pick Charles Cross on the left side. Lucas is incredibly athletic, boasting a 4.92-second 40 and excellent quickness at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds.