General manager John Schneider said Tuesday that Lucas (knee) is on track for Week 1, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Lucas is working his way back from knee surgery undergone at the end of the 2023 regular season, so it's encouraging that there's no real concern about his status for Week 1. The expectation will be for Lucas to start at right tackle, when healthy.
More News
-
Seahawks' Abraham Lucas: Undergoes knee surgery•
-
Seahawks' Abraham Lucas: Missing Week 18•
-
Seahawks' Abraham Lucas: Won't return versus Pittsburgh•
-
Seahawks' Abraham Lucas: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Abraham Lucas: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Abraham Lucas: Unlikely to return Week 11•