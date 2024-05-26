The Seahawks are hopeful Lucas (knee) will be ready for training camp, Nick Lee of the team's official site reports.

Chronic knee issues limited Lucas to just six games in 2023 after he played 16 during his rookie campaign. The issues dated all the way back to his time at Washington State and ultimately were surgically repaired this offseason. Given the team's optimism regarding his chances to return for training camp, his odds of being ready for Week 1 are looking good at this point. The third-year pro projects to start at right tackle when healthy.