Lucas is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Rams due to a knee injury, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Lucas appeared in 16 games for Seattle last year, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to return to Sunday's regular-season opener. If he's unavailable down the stretch, Jake Curhan could see increased playing time for the Seahawks.
