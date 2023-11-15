Seattle designated Lucas (knee) for return from its injured reserve list Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
After spending the past nine weeks on the Seahawks' injured reserve list, Lucas finally appears to be close to returning to action ahead of Week 11. Seattle's injury reports this week will shed light on his potential availability for Sunday's game at the Rams.
