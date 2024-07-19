Share Video

The Seahawks Lucas (knee) on the active/PUP list Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

Lucas' knee issues forced him to miss 11 of 17 games last season. He needed offseason surgery and isn't quite 100 percent. There's been no indication Lucas is in danger of missing Week 1. He can be activated at any point during training camp.

