Seahawks' Abraham Lucas: Suffers shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lucas (shoulder) is questionable to return to Seattle's matchup versus the Colts on Sunday.
Lucas is currently being evaluated by the team's medical staff after sustaining a shoulder injury in the first half of Sunday's game. Josh Jones will take over at right tackle if Lucas ends up being unable to return.
