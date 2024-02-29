Seahawks general manager John Schneider revealed Wednesday that Lucas underwent knee surgery following the 2023 season.
Lucas started 16 games as a rookie in 2022 but battled constant knee issues last season and was limited to just six contests. It sounds like it was more of a cleanup procedure for Lucas, and he should be ready well ahead of Week 1 in September.
