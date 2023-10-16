Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he doesn't think Lucas (knee) will return in Week 7, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

In all likelihood, it appears Lucas is set to sit out for a fourth consecutive game when Seattle hosts Arizona. Jake Curhan (ankle) is now dealing with an injury of his own, opening the door for the 41-year-old Jason Peters to potentially start at right tackle in Week 7.

