Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he doesn't think Lucas (knee) will return in Week 7, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
In all likelihood, it appears Lucas is set to sit out for a fourth consecutive game when Seattle hosts Arizona. Jake Curhan (ankle) is now dealing with an injury of his own, opening the door for the 41-year-old Jason Peters to potentially start at right tackle in Week 7.
