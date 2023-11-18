Lucas (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams but isn't expected to play, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated that Lucas didn't suffer any setbacks after returning to practice this week following a nine-week stint on injured reserve. However, the offensive tackle appears to need more time before he's ready for game action. Assuming he is in fact held out Sunday, Lucas' next chance to suit up will come on Thanksgiving versus San Francisco.