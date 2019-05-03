Seahawks' Adam Choice: Bound for Seattle

Choice signed a contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

A bruising tailback from Clemson, Choice wasn't selected in the draft after tallying 548 yards (7.1 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns across 15 games in his senior season. He'll likely face long odds to earn a spot on the 53-man roster heading into the 2019 campaign.

