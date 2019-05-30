Seahawks' Adam Choice: Heading to IR
Choice (undisclosed) reverted to IR on Thursday after clearing waivers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Choice was waived Wednesday with an injury designation, although it's neither clear how he was injured nor what the nature or severity of his injury might be. Regardless, it seems that the 23-year-old will spend his rookie season on Seattle's injured reserve after going undrafted out of Clemson.
