Seahawks' Adrian Colbert: Promoted from practice squad
The Seahawks promoted Colbert (hamstring) from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday, Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Colbert's spot on the 53-man roster comes following Seattle's decision to waive rookie fourth-round pick Gary Jennings. The Seahawks waived Colbert with an injury settlement earlier in September, and he now rejoins the team following a full recovery. Colbert appears primed for a reserve or rotational role in Seattle's secondary.
