Witherspoon agreed to a one-year contract with the Seahawks on Tuesday, NFL reporter Josina Anderson reports.

The 25-year-old spent his first four seasons in San Francisco and will remain in the NFC West for at least one more year. Witherspoon missed time in 2020 with a hamstring injury and had 20 tackles (17 solo) and one interception in 11 games for the 49ers.

