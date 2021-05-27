Witherspoon (knee) is present at OTAs but rehabbing an injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Witherspoon, whom the Seahawks brought in during free agency, is expected to handle a starting role at cornerback, so his health will need to be monitored during OTAs. Of course, there's not yet any reason to believe his injury is more than minor. He did miss five games with the 49ers last season, but that was due to a hamstring issue.