Witherspoon (knee) is expected to be the Seahawks' No. 1 cornerback this season, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Witherspoon never quite got his footing in San Francisco due to a crowded secondary and injuries. He's healthy at training camp and is ready to compete for the top job. The Seahawks desperately need him to step into the No. 1 role after Shaquill Griffin left for Jacksonville. So far in camp, the 26-year-old has been sticky in coverage, using his athleticism -- he's 6-foot-3 with 33-inch arms and a 40-inch vertical -- to shut down the team's top receivers. D.J. Reed is expected to secure the other top cornerback role.
