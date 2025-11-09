Seahawks' AJ Barner: Active Sunday
Barner (calf) is listed as active Sunday against the Cardinals.
Barner followed up back-to-back limited sessions to begin Week 10 prep due to a calf injury with a full session Friday, but he still entered the weekend listed as questionable. Despite the designation, he'll be available to a Seahawks offense that'll be down two wide receivers in Tory Horton (groin/shin) and Jake Bobo (calf). As a result, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak could lean more on the team's tight ends in the passing game Sunday.